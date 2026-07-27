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Hailey Lynn Winkler - Died at 5 months of SIDS (Vaccines)
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SIDS - “There’s no doubt in my mind that vaccines caused my daughter’s death.” - Dawn Winkler
Hailey Lynn Winkler was born healthy and deeply loved. Hailey experienced repeated jaundice and other concerning symptoms following several rounds of childhood VXs.
Her mother says she repeatedly raised concerns with doctors but was reassured that everything was normal. Hailey later died at just five months old, and her death was classified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.
While attending SIDS support meetings, her mother says she heard other parents describe illnesses or deaths that occurred shortly after VX. Determined to understand what happened, she began researching VX ingredients, mercury exposure and published medical studies.
She ultimately became convinced that VXs played a role in Hailey’s death.
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