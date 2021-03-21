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Bus drivers in Solidarity with us - Worldwide Freedom Protest 20.03.21
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30 views • March 21, 2021
This really raised spirits of the crowd. as many as 3 different bus drivers sounded thier horns in solidarity with the crowd and our movement. This will 100% be a memorable moment for many of us
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