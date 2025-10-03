BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump's upset: MAGA influencer Nick Sortor arrested by Portland police - Trump is immediately reviewing federal aid to Portland after the arrest
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1322 followers
74 views • 1 day ago

Trump is immediately reviewing federal aid to Portland after the arrest of MAGA influencer Nick Sortor by Portland police and the "city’s failure to maintain order."

More about this on previous 'Leavitt' video.

Adding:

Just posted:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · October 3, 2025, 7:26 PM

To ICE, Border Patrol, Law Enforcement, and all U.S. Military: As per my August 25, 2025 Executive Order, please be advised that, from this point forward, anybody burning the American Flag will be subject to one year in prison. You will be immediately arrested. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

https://trumpstruth.org/statuses/33194

Cynthia adding:

BUT what about... Texas v. Johnson

In 1984, during a protest at the Republican Nat'l Convention in Dallas, Gregory Lee Johnson burned an American flag.

Johnson was convicted under a Texas state law prohibiting flag desecration.

The Supreme Court's Decision: The Court held that Johnson's actions were symbolic speech and protected under the First Amendment.

