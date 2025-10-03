Trump's upset: MAGA influencer Nick Sortor arrested by Portland police - Trump is immediately reviewing federal aid to Portland after the arrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is immediately reviewing federal aid to Portland after the arrest of MAGA influencer Nick Sortor by Portland police and the "city’s failure to maintain order."
Adding:
Just posted:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · October 3, 2025, 7:26 PM
To ICE, Border Patrol, Law Enforcement, and all U.S. Military: As per my August 25, 2025 Executive Order, please be advised that, from this point forward, anybody burning the American Flag will be subject to one year in prison. You will be immediately arrested. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
Cynthia adding:
BUT what about... Texas v. Johnson
In 1984, during a protest at the Republican Nat'l Convention in Dallas, Gregory Lee Johnson burned an American flag.
Johnson was convicted under a Texas state law prohibiting flag desecration.
The Supreme Court's Decision: The Court held that Johnson's actions were symbolic speech and protected under the First Amendment.