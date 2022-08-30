Extreme Food Supply Disruption Coming in 2022-2023

Listen carefully and take appropriate actions to prepare for a severe disruption to the global food supplies in the latter months of 2022 and throughout 2023. Life as we have known it will change – starting in fall 2022. The Bible says, “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

The general public is sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare that will start to become apparent to many in October and November. By January, most of the world will know about it. If you haven’t heard, World War III has already started.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/30/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day