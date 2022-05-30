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How Your Quality of Sleep Affects Memory Formation #shorts
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48 views • May 30, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/QcdkpCUMgFw
Did you ever pull an overnighter in preparation for a test only to find yourself struggling to remember what you reviewed?
Turns out you should really pay attention to get quality sleep if you want to have good memory!
This is what my guest, Professor of Circadian Neuroscience and the Head of Department of Ophthalmology Russell Foster, explains in the video.
He shares that sleep is actually CRITICAL for memory formation as the brain uses the time we are asleep to consolidate our fresh memories into our minds for long-term retention. 🧠
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/QcdkpCUMgFw
Did you ever pull an overnighter in preparation for a test only to find yourself struggling to remember what you reviewed?
Turns out you should really pay attention to get quality sleep if you want to have good memory!
This is what my guest, Professor of Circadian Neuroscience and the Head of Department of Ophthalmology Russell Foster, explains in the video.
He shares that sleep is actually CRITICAL for memory formation as the brain uses the time we are asleep to consolidate our fresh memories into our minds for long-term retention. 🧠
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!
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