Bill O’Reilly: Does Fox News Stand a CHANCE Against Dominion LAWSUIT?
37 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Apr 16, 2023


Due to Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 election, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against the network. In this clip, Glenn speaks with Bill O’Reilly about the lawsuit and its merits, whether Fox News had a ‘reckless disregard for the truth’ as the media claims, and the consequences that will come if Fox loses: “They’re going to pay an enormous amount of money.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeYS8sHcAkM

Keywords
electionlawsuitfox news2020glenn beckdefamationbill oreillydominionrecklessdisregard for the truthenormous amount of money

