Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat's new book now available! UNMASKING THE CHALDEAN SPIRIT! 1min. promo.

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HOW TO GET ZEV'S BOOK Book available on Amazon.com, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Nobles. Also available wherever good books are sold (in store/or order). Also, can purchase (free shipping anywhere in the USA!) at www.carlgallups.com/store for same price or less than anywhere else! ====== Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat's Website : www.messiahofisraelministries.com