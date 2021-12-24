© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
965,841 VAXXX INJURY/DEATH REPORTS FILED IN THE U.S. THROUGH 10 DEC 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • December 24, 2021
Source: Bootcamp. Remember to multiply all numbers by 100. Less than one percent make it the VAERS website and they are withholding and deleting events so they numbers are much worse. More videos you might like to see:
Satan's Vatican and US Government Claim Authority They Don't Have
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4cIfs0syK6z/
COVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS – DR. LEE MERRITT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D2k2nUCCmEWn/
Satan's Vatican and US Government Claim Authority They Don't Have
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4cIfs0syK6z/
COVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS – DR. LEE MERRITT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D2k2nUCCmEWn/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.