Chesapeake Ships, Space Weather, #Solutions, #SkyWatch, #IndependenceDay
MJTank
Published Yesterday

#LIVESTREAM News with photos of recent observations that could serve as telltale signs of near-future events. Chesapeake Ships, Space Weather, #Solutions,#SkyWatch, :A Kuria Matte. #Poseidon #Kronos #Zeus #Aphaia #Neptune #Saturn #Jupiter #Venus And local weather on East Coast: hazy and smoky, from paid ARSONISTS lighting forest fires in North Carolina! Probably remotely. WTF?!? #Ecocide #ForestFire #ManCausedClimateChange #ClimateChange #WarOnTerra


#Solutions #AKuriaMatte https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QwBfl1hZ5o

Designer Merch!
Ref: "Double-eights in crop circle video" link is in the video. 88 Infinity (Atun) Eternity 88 https://www.etsy.com/listing/1481288173/freedom-for-eternity-frontback-print
"Srong Wichu" tee design, Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234915399695
"MJTank Tiger Lantern Logo" tee design, Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234958881313
"No Fear- That One's Ours" (Triangle-shaped aircraft) tee design: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234109281156
"FREE Rides To Safe Space" tee, Front and Back print design: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234958872879
Ref: "Mainstream Culture 10/21" (Iceberg Vs Cruise Ship) https://fineartamerica.com/featured/mainstream-culture-10-21-matthew-tankersley.html

linktr.ee/mjtank108

