This Saint News 11/24/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Everybody is talking about government efficiency, so what does DOGE really have to do to get in there and get it done? Putting RFKJ in charge of health is a really big deal and I think some Dems are finally starting to see it. I've got a bunch of headlines for you this week, and I'll follow those up with a few Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
Americans spend $546 billion trying to figure out their taxes
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1858865309098058223
Pencil clip as a lens for understanding how the Blob works, why we have it, and what it did to build the censorship industry in Brazil.
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/185946841507057681
Kamala raised over $1B and lost, leaving some supporters wondering — where does the leftover campaign money go?
https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1854940907797463531
Cenk Uygur Stuns Liberals: ‘Take the Win’ on Cutting Government Spending
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1859797613278888361
Can all this madness be explained by an imminent cataclysm?
https://x.com/gregreese/status/1859965054688612784
Piers Morgan Uncensored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H4Tm6s0c0c
Crossroads With Joshua Phillipp
https://x.com/crossroads_josh/status/1859759665732780144
The Drill Song: T-Pain by @PeteandBas Created using @Hailuo_AI and @krea_ai
https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/1858946865112256617
Michael Jackson and Metallica Mashup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgX6jEYCw8c&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmNJe-_z5miYP5vC5Fx_ydN2&index=6