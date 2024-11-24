BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 11/24/2024
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It's the stuff they really don't want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Everybody is talking about government efficiency, so what does DOGE really have to do to get in there and get it done? Putting RFKJ in charge of health is a really big deal and I think some Dems are finally starting to see it. I've got a bunch of headlines for you this week, and I'll follow those up with a few Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.

#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Americans spend $546 billion trying to figure out their taxes

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1858865309098058223


Pencil clip as a lens for understanding how the Blob works, why we have it, and what it did to build the censorship industry in Brazil.

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/185946841507057681


Kamala raised over $1B and lost, leaving some supporters wondering — where does the leftover campaign money go?

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1854940907797463531


Cenk Uygur Stuns Liberals: ‘Take the Win’ on Cutting Government Spending

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1859797613278888361


Can all this madness be explained by an imminent cataclysm?

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1859965054688612784


Piers Morgan Uncensored

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H4Tm6s0c0c


Crossroads With Joshua Phillipp

https://x.com/crossroads_josh/status/1859759665732780144


The Drill Song: T-Pain by @PeteandBas Created using @Hailuo_AI and @krea_ai

https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/1858946865112256617


Michael Jackson and Metallica Mashup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgX6jEYCw8c&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmNJe-_z5miYP5vC5Fx_ydN2&index=6

trump comedy alex jones election russia vaccine israel palestine music war conspiracy biden kamala vote ukraine harris
