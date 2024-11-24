This Saint News 11/24/2024

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: Everybody is talking about government efficiency, so what does DOGE really have to do to get in there and get it done? Putting RFKJ in charge of health is a really big deal and I think some Dems are finally starting to see it. I've got a bunch of headlines for you this week, and I'll follow those up with a few Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





Americans spend $546 billion trying to figure out their taxes

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1858865309098058223





Pencil clip as a lens for understanding how the Blob works, why we have it, and what it did to build the censorship industry in Brazil.

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/185946841507057681





Kamala raised over $1B and lost, leaving some supporters wondering — where does the leftover campaign money go?

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1854940907797463531





Cenk Uygur Stuns Liberals: ‘Take the Win’ on Cutting Government Spending

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1859797613278888361





Can all this madness be explained by an imminent cataclysm?

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1859965054688612784





Piers Morgan Uncensored

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H4Tm6s0c0c





Crossroads With Joshua Phillipp

https://x.com/crossroads_josh/status/1859759665732780144





The Drill Song: T-Pain by @PeteandBas Created using @Hailuo_AI and @krea_ai

https://x.com/thedorbrothers/status/1858946865112256617





Michael Jackson and Metallica Mashup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgX6jEYCw8c&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmNJe-_z5miYP5vC5Fx_ydN2&index=6