Homemade Almond Joy Bars
Published 12 hours ago

Ingredients

1 cup Coconut Syrup
1/2  cup Coconut Flakes
1/2  cup Almonds


Preparation

Melt the coconut oil, coconut syrup, cacao powder, and almond butter together over low heat.
Stir constantly to keep from burning. The ingredients do NOT need to be simmering or boiling, just melted together well.
Grease an 8"x8" pan with a bit of coconut oil.
Pour the chocolate mixture into the pan and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Remove the pan and sprinkle the shredded coconut on top of the chocolate.
Place the pan back in the fridge for 1-1/2 hours to harden completely.
Cut the chocolate and coconut into bars. Place 2 almonds on each bar.
Store in the fridge or freezer to keep cold and solid.


Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


