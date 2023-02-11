KATHERINE WATT: IN HER OWN WORDS - PUBLIC HEALTH HAS BEEN MILITARIZED (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-

MIND-BLOWING research summary here from the great researcher, Katherine Watt! She's now a colleague of Sasha Latypova, James Roguski, Whitney Webb and other high-level truth-tellers.





Katherine Watt: In Her Own Words EXPOSES THE ‘KILL BOX’

On January 24, 2023 Katherine Watt was an attendee at a press conference that discussed the ongoing emergency use rollout of bioweapons being marketed as Covid vaccines. She discussed the legal framework for which this is happening and provides ways to circumvent the WHO/BIS/DOD initiatives that undermine sovereignty.





To follow her work and ongoing research, please go to: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/





Click here for the document describing the kill box: https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2023/01/kill-box-presentation-1.pdf





The original press conference can be found here:

DOD 'Vaccines': Press Conference, Tues January 24, 2:30p ET . . . Start at (0:45:48)

Please also take a look at this document from Silent Partner Media: https://vladtepesblog.com/wp-content/uploads//2023/01/TrevDoD-PR.pdf





