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Calgary Canada Feb 9th Pastor Artur Pawlowski Arrested Again
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210 views • February 10, 2022
Calgary Canada Feb 9th Pastor Artur Pawlowski Arrested Again
Artur Pawlowski
https://www.facebook.com/ArturPawlowskifromCalgary/videos/710522723689786
Pastor Artur Pawlowski is being held at Calgary remand centre express your concerns to these numbers:
Police chief Mark Neufeld - 403-428-5900
Calgary police non Emergency line - 403-266-1234
Apu (arrest processing unit) spy Hill services - 403-428-3400
Calgary remand centre - 403-695-2100
Premier Jason Kenney - 780-427-2251 (310-0000) (780-427-2711)
Ex justice minister Kaycee Madu - 780 427-2339
Interim justice minister - Sonya Savage - 403-297-7104 (780-427-3740)
Member of legislative assembly - Nicholas Milliken - 403-246-4794 (780-643-1040)
Member of parliament - Greg McLean - 403-244-1880 (+1 613-995-1561)
Mayor Jyoti Gondek- 311
Immigration minister Tyler Shandro - 780-638-9400
Health minister Jason copping - 780-427-3665
Artur Pawlowski
https://www.facebook.com/ArturPawlowskifromCalgary/videos/710522723689786
Pastor Artur Pawlowski is being held at Calgary remand centre express your concerns to these numbers:
Police chief Mark Neufeld - 403-428-5900
Calgary police non Emergency line - 403-266-1234
Apu (arrest processing unit) spy Hill services - 403-428-3400
Calgary remand centre - 403-695-2100
Premier Jason Kenney - 780-427-2251 (310-0000) (780-427-2711)
Ex justice minister Kaycee Madu - 780 427-2339
Interim justice minister - Sonya Savage - 403-297-7104 (780-427-3740)
Member of legislative assembly - Nicholas Milliken - 403-246-4794 (780-643-1040)
Member of parliament - Greg McLean - 403-244-1880 (+1 613-995-1561)
Mayor Jyoti Gondek- 311
Immigration minister Tyler Shandro - 780-638-9400
Health minister Jason copping - 780-427-3665
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