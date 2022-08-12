Fellow Fighter Has Exposed Those Command Centers That Send and Receive Information, the Centers Are Graves

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https://gnews.org/post/p17dg1147
Just to blow up the road instead, all of those engineer rooms, bunkers, engineer command centers, and missiles launch sites, it is only to send information, to receive information, to receive information center. The missile command center, and the missile information sending and receiving center.