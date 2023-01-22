https://gettr.com/post/p23vtw370c5

1/4/2023 Miles Guo: Nowadays, governments around the world are talking about the Fireworks Revolution in Communist China; although Chinese Lao Baixing missed one opportunity at the beginning of year 2023, they will soon figure out in the upcoming months that the Fireworks Revolution or the Burning-down the CCP Revolution indeed works and will succeed!

#FireworksMovement #FireworksRevolution #BurndownCCPRevolution #WhistleblowersMovement





1/4/2023 文贵直播：现在全世界的政府都在说中共国的焰火革命，虽然这次焰火革命痛失一次机会，但中国老百姓会在未来几个月发现，焰火革命或火烧中共革命真的能成功！

#焰火革命 #火灭中共革命 #爆料革命



