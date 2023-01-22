https://gettr.com/post/p23vtw370c5
1/4/2023 Miles Guo: Nowadays, governments around the world are talking about the Fireworks Revolution in Communist China; although Chinese Lao Baixing missed one opportunity at the beginning of year 2023, they will soon figure out in the upcoming months that the Fireworks Revolution or the Burning-down the CCP Revolution indeed works and will succeed!
#FireworksMovement #FireworksRevolution #BurndownCCPRevolution #WhistleblowersMovement
1/4/2023 文贵直播：现在全世界的政府都在说中共国的焰火革命，虽然这次焰火革命痛失一次机会，但中国老百姓会在未来几个月发现，焰火革命或火烧中共革命真的能成功！
#焰火革命 #火灭中共革命 #爆料革命
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.