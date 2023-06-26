Alex says that Prigozian is an Idiot and was a Putin ass kisser. The Dude looks like a maniac - Did you see that video of him recently when he was yelling and screaming ?

He went nuts on that video recently when he did not receive enough ammunition from Russia. The word is now is that he was working with Ukraine which makes him a Traitor. So let's see how long it takes for Vlad to kill him. Bye Bye Ass Kisser !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.