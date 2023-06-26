Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alex says that Prigozian is an Idiot and was a Putin ass kisser. The Dude looks like a maniac - Did you see that video of him recently when he was yelling and screaming ?
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
164 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

He went nuts on that video recently when he did not receive enough ammunition from Russia. The word is now is that he was working with Ukraine which makes him a Traitor.  So let's see how long it takes for Vlad to kill him.  Bye Bye Ass Kisser !

Keywords
assprogoziankisser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket