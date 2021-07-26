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Magnetized People Nanoparticles on Masks, Swabs and Injections
ExercisingFreedom
ExercisingFreedom
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162 views • July 26, 2021
Polly of Amazing Polly dives into what was/is being developed on mind control and manipulation.
Visit Polly's Rumble channel to get more great content. She is an excellent researcher and reveals some of the most amazing things.
Polly states...
Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used.

REFERENCES: Superparamegnetic nano DNA vaccines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289

Is Magnetogenetics the New Optogenetics? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5470037/

Magnetic Strategies for Nervous System Control: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6617523/

Polymer Embedded with Nanoparticles Soft Robots: https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/materials/polymer-embedded-with-metallic-nanoparticles-enables-soft-robotics

VIDEO: More Worms in COVID swabs? https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0aFOyW6o15S/

VIDEO: Persinger ‘No More Secrets’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg

VIDEO Persinger God Helmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O_aGlm9QjU

VIDEO Persinger God Helmet 2: Sorry, I had this one saved on my machine for years… I can’t find it on the internet anymore. There are more on YT though, do a search.

Guardian: Magneto Protein remotely controls brain and behaviour: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

Edge of Innovation: Graphene in Masks: https://medium.com/edge-of-innovation/how-safe-are-graphene-based-face-masks-b88740547e8c

Health Canada safety warning Graphene Masks: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75309a-eng.php

UN Meditation Room pamphlet from United Nations: https://visit.un.org/sites/visit.un.org/files/meditation_room_brochure.pdf

PATENT, Microsoft, Cryptocurrency mining using Body functions: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

PATENT AT&T, biological interface: https://patents.google.com/patent/US10163055B2/en

SPIONS, PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31437063/

Credit Amazing Polly
www.amazingpolly.net
Bitchute Channel: www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
Rumble Channel: rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
Keywords
injectionsmasksnanoparticlesswabs
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