JOHNSON & JOHNSON BIOWEAPON EXPOSED
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 1, 2023


On tonight's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Atty Todd Callender reveals the approved, and activated patent on the 10 genetic codes in the Johnson and Johnson C 19 shots that are programmed for the turbo cancers, HIV infections, and destruction of the human immune system. This is the doctor Jane Ruby show and you're about to enter truth in medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v280s0g-johnson-and-johnson-bioweapon-exposed.html


