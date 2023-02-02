JOHNSON & JOHNSON BIOWEAPON EXPOSED

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
Feb 1, 2023
On tonight's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Atty Todd Callender reveals the approved, and activated patent on the 10 genetic codes in the Johnson and Johnson C 19 shots that are programmed for the turbo cancers, HIV infections, and destruction of the human immune system. This is the doctor Jane Ruby show and you're about to enter truth in medicine.
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