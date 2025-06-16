Interview: We are all Amalek - Prof Marandi - George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video: 'Interview: We are all Amalek - Prof Sayed Marandi - George Galloway', on Rumble and YT. 'Live' from Iran, about 3 or 4 hours ago as I type, June 15, 2025, with description by George, below.
No option but to defeat the Israeli regime. What is wrong with these monsters? asks Prof Sayed Marandi. N*zi Germany sans Hitler
Follow #MOATS 456 X: @s_m_marandi #Amalek #ProfMarandi #Israel #Gaza