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The Best Way to Destroy a Country Is from Within Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Ep 153
High Hopes
High Hopes
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85 views • September 04, 2022

Glenn Beck


September 3, 2022


If they believed what they preached, Democrats would be celebrating Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. She’s an immigrant from Jamaica, the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, and the second in command of the former capital of the Confederacy. But there’s one problem: She won’t bend the knee to the Democratic agenda. Instead, she has fought against critical race theory and socialism tooth and nail, and the Left has called her a white supremacist in retaliation. “The Democrat Party has become the new master of black people,” she tells Glenn. Now, she’s calling on Americans — especially Christians — to speak the truth loud and clear. She joins Glenn to tell her American success story, why she decided to return to politics after 20 years, and why she still has hope that America will wake up.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCsWQkKP5Y8


Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericademocratsocialismvirginiaglenn beckspeak outjamaicasuccess storycritical race theorydestruction of a countrydestroying from withinlt gov winsome earle-searsnew master of black people
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