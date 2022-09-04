The Best Way to Destroy a Country Is from Within Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Ep 153

Glenn Beck





September 3, 2022





If they believed what they preached, Democrats would be celebrating Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. She’s an immigrant from Jamaica, the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, and the second in command of the former capital of the Confederacy. But there’s one problem: She won’t bend the knee to the Democratic agenda. Instead, she has fought against critical race theory and socialism tooth and nail, and the Left has called her a white supremacist in retaliation. “The Democrat Party has become the new master of black people,” she tells Glenn. Now, she’s calling on Americans — especially Christians — to speak the truth loud and clear. She joins Glenn to tell her American success story, why she decided to return to politics after 20 years, and why she still has hope that America will wake up.





Sponsors:

Better Spectacles is offering an introductory 61% off progressive eyewear, plus free handcrafted Rodenstock frames. Go to https://BetterSpectacles.com/BECK now to schedule a Tele-Optical appointment.





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com





School is right around the corner, and many kids do not know where their meals will come from this semester. Good Ranchers is on a mission to donate 100,000 high-quality meals to help. Go to https://GoodRanchers.com/GLENN to get $30 off your order and free shipping, all while changing the future one meal at a time





If you do not yet have a good stockpile of emergency food, now is your absolute best time to get some, because My Patriot Supply is taking $250 off its very popular three-month emergency food kit. Just go to http://preparewithglenn.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCsWQkKP5Y8



