Episode #100 - Breaking Ancestral Curses & Hidden Trauma w/ Edit B. Kiss

Are you carrying pain that didn’t even start with you? In this eye-opening episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with international trauma healer, best-selling author, and humanitarian award winner Edit B. Kiss to reveal the truth about ancestral curses, hidden trauma, and source memory healing.
👉🏽 Why trauma lives in the body long after the event
👉🏽 The invisible weight of ancestral pain and how to break free
👉🏽 Miscarriage, abuse, and sexual trauma; the ripple effects nobody talks about
👉🏽 The real meaning of forgiveness and why it’s often misunderstood
👉🏽 How breaking ancestral curses transforms not only you, but your entire family line
This isn’t just a conversation. It’s a roadmap to deep healing, generational freedom, and reclaiming your power.
