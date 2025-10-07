BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #100 - Breaking Ancestral Curses & Hidden Trauma w/ Edit B. Kiss
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
12 views • 1 day ago

Are you carrying pain that didn’t even start with you? In this eye-opening episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with international trauma healer, best-selling author, and humanitarian award winner Edit B. Kiss to reveal the truth about ancestral curses, hidden trauma, and source memory healing.


👉🏽 Why trauma lives in the body long after the event

👉🏽 The invisible weight of ancestral pain and how to break free

👉🏽 Miscarriage, abuse, and sexual trauma; the ripple effects nobody talks about

👉🏽 The real meaning of forgiveness and why it’s often misunderstood

👉🏽 How breaking ancestral curses transforms not only you, but your entire family line


This isn’t just a conversation. It’s a roadmap to deep healing, generational freedom, and reclaiming your power.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Edit via any of the links below:


Website - https://editbkiss.com

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/editbkiss

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bkissedit

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@MagicalKarmaPriestess

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/editbkiss/

Skool community - https://www.skool.com/release-with-ease

Free masterclass - https://elevate.editbkiss.com/5-series-masterclass

Book - https://amzn.to/42Mjbn5


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📲 If this conversation inspired you, drop a comment with your biggest takeaway, leave a 5⭐ rating, and share it with someone who needs this healing message.


🔥 Don’t forget to subscribe for more mind-expanding conversations on healing, fitness, spirituality, and consciousness.

Keywords
healingtraumatraumahealingancestralhealingbreakingcursesgenerationaltraumaancestraltraumaconsciousnesspodcastspiritualawakening emotionalhealingsourcememory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy