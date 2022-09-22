Jesus Word God´s warning, and promise about Ukraine

Father spoke to me and gave this message for me to publish:





I will tell you all, I am God. I will offer peace on earth, my Son was sent for you. His is the sacrifice. I am your creator. What you have chosen to create, is not me, I am eternal life, I am Love!





You shall give your neighbour your forgiveness, not for his darkness, but for his light. His is the glory, my Son gave you repentance!





When a people repent, I shall listen.





Why have you listened to those that want to hate and kill? I have put peace as an option for your leaders. Russian leadership shall be open to mutual benefit.





I shall tell you all, I am God.





I will not be disobeyed, I am the one that gives choice. If you choose evil, evil will come for you, (and my head was bowed down).





Your land was prepared, my seed was planted, why did you tear it up? Why have you destroyed what was yours?





If you choose, destruction shall come to you and all, all that is helping. I am not, I am not darkness. If you want it you shall die. (and my head was bowed down)





What you cooperate with is death and sin, all that turns to satan is death and sin.They will not survive.





There are evil among the Russians, but they want a jewel for their crown. The others want to kill and destroy, it is rule to domination, kill to satisfy, (and my head was bowed down)





Turn to glory, follow my Son! I am the way! I am repentance to remission of sin for you!





Sons and daughters I am God, mine is the glory. I will do all. All I will do, save yourselves, turn to my Son, (and my head was bowed down)





I will save those who forgive their debtors. I will not choose between evil. I will save what is good, (and my head was bowed down).





I shall save light, I shall save children of light, (and my head was bowed down)





I am not loving darkness, I say choose light, (and my head was bowed down)





There is no choice that is better, it is called Christ! (And my head was bowed down)





Son, tell them, if they obey I shall save, ( and my head was bowed down).









Thank you Father, (and there was an explosion of light and bliss in the heart)