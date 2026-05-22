Acceleration of Technocracy Under Trump, an interview with Aaron Day

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Is technocracy quietly accelerating? Digital IDs, surveillance money, and centralized control grids are expanding faster than ever—despite promises of liberty. The late-stage blueprint replaces individual rights with top-down systems run by engineers, using programmable money and social credit frameworks. Don't judge words alone. Watch the full interview for the full picture.
#Technocracy #DigitalID #SurveillanceEconomy #CBDC #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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