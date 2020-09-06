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TODAY'S MAGIC, WITCHCRAFT, AND SORCERY, IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK IT IS
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121 views • September 06, 2020
There is an evil out there that needs to be exposed. Come watch the first in a series of videos about how evil has been made to be good and good evil: Isaiah 5: 20-24
Links promised from the Video:
Other Disney Magic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQ3PiZTEOBg
Music-Magic Article: https://otherworldlyoracle.com/music-magick/
Rock Bands inspired by Aleister Crowley:
- https://www.cuttingedge.org/news/n1957.cfm
- https://www.ilikeyouroldstuff.com/news/how-aleister-crowley-influenced-six-of-your-favourite-rock-bands
Full Bethel LOR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oEwQfennQY
Checkout our other Videos!
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffOieROykCY&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldUqGjV-gSoQRRJqjTMZ0uA0
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xbIFS90C7o&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldWi0y7jDyRPVwfIyzc33O4l
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOIOHzyCVq0&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldUlJO5QkHJ5L4RqGIllJ32l
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF1Tg0do5Vw&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldWIPLbcLelFyC9vhBM5un5T
Backup Channels:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlost
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/S6RWinaitHzI/
#witchcraft #magic #sorcery #markofthebeast
Links promised from the Video:
Other Disney Magic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQ3PiZTEOBg
Music-Magic Article: https://otherworldlyoracle.com/music-magick/
Rock Bands inspired by Aleister Crowley:
- https://www.cuttingedge.org/news/n1957.cfm
- https://www.ilikeyouroldstuff.com/news/how-aleister-crowley-influenced-six-of-your-favourite-rock-bands
Full Bethel LOR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oEwQfennQY
Checkout our other Videos!
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffOieROykCY&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldUqGjV-gSoQRRJqjTMZ0uA0
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xbIFS90C7o&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldWi0y7jDyRPVwfIyzc33O4l
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOIOHzyCVq0&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldUlJO5QkHJ5L4RqGIllJ32l
4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF1Tg0do5Vw&;list=PL4V-Pjjz9ldWIPLbcLelFyC9vhBM5un5T
Backup Channels:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlost
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/S6RWinaitHzI/
#witchcraft #magic #sorcery #markofthebeast
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