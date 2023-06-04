Create New Account
Proof that The Rich Man and Lazarus is a PARABLE
Abraham is a key character in Jesus' story of The Rich Man and Lazarus from Luke 16. Is this a literal story of the dead actually living? Or is it a parable? The story would lead us to believe Abraham is one of the living-dead. But Jesus says, just four chapters later in Luke 20, that Abraham is dead (as in REALLY dead, what I have to call "dead-dead" because too many people teach and believe the error that the dead are living, the "living-dead"). Don't fear! None of the dead are being tormented in flame. They're dead. They will be raised by their Lord, Christ Jesus, and continue on in God's good plan for them.

