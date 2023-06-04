Proof that The Rich Man and Lazarus is a PARABLE

Abraham is a key character in Jesus' story of The Rich Man and Lazarus from Luke 16. Is this a literal story of the dead actually living? Or is it a parable? The story would lead us to believe Abraham is one of the living-dead. But Jesus says, just four chapters later in Luke 20, that Abraham is dead (as in REALLY dead, what I have to call "dead-dead" because too many people teach and believe the error that the dead are living, the "living-dead"). Don't fear! None of the dead are being tormented in flame. They're dead. They will be raised by their Lord, Christ Jesus, and continue on in God's good plan for them.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/C9rZwKnneiI
https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/
https://saviourofall.org/
https://www.concordant.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.