Bible Studies with Michelle Cornelius Receives Holy Spirit!

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Free from Satanist! Free from liars! No liar can tell any one in Ohio anything!
The preamble to the Ohio Constitution states: We, the people of the State of Ohio, grateful to Almighty God for our freedom, to secure its blessings and promote our common welfare, do establish this Constitution. It is one of the shortest preambles of any U.S. state constitution.
Almighty God set us free from Satan and his children! Stand for your families your country do not repeat their lies! Tell the Truth God set us free from Satan from his children All liars!
We only recognize Jesus Christ the Truth! We are free people free from liars! Tell everyone they are liars and their Father is the devil, the father of all liars. Our Father is the Truth we have his Spirit, Jesus Christ his word, We only speak the Truth, Don't bow the knee to Satan and his children all liars! Jesus is our King...The Truth.
Satan can harm you when you don't pray, you submit to God pray, keep praying don't stop and look, "Did God answer my prayer?" You keep praying until you get an answer from God, the Truth:
Resist the Devil, liars, and he will flee, call him what he is A liar, Satan is you Father and you are full of lies, God is my Father my Father fills me with the Truth!
God by his spirit leads us out of lies and God reveals the lies and the Truth then we are free because the Truth sets us free from Satan's lies and from his lying children.
Almighty God turned me into a Saint, Honest person free from sin. Free from lies and Liars.Free from Satan free from liars! We live by the Truth, every word of God! The Truth!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?view_as=subscriber
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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