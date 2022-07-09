The Party Of Death's Abortion Overreach [#634]

Following years of being criticized as bad law, Roe Vs Wade has been kicked back to the States by the Supreme Court. And now the time has come for the Democratic Party funded genocide to face the music. Democratic bills called for the murder of babies brought to term. While support for those bills was backed by the Satanic Church. The Democrats overreached on their cash cow of death and the Supreme Court has finally come to its senses.

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