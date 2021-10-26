A PRIESTS TESTIMONY AFTER BEING VAXXED 💉 A MUST WATCH 🙏

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I mirrored this video from Rumble: https://rumble.com/vn18y8-this-priest-found-out-the-hard-way-deny-it-if-you-want-but-it-is-the-motb.html
This is a very powerful testimony. I highly recommend watching and passing around to all you know who may need to hear this message! LET US REJOICE IN THE LORD!
God is good. All the time!