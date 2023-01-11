Extremely Rare and Epic Footage of the RU Assault on Ukrainian Positions. - Surrender or Die!

Extremely rare and epic footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions.

A Russian soldier threw a grenade in front of a trench with Ukrainian soldiers, went around them from behind and tried to force them to surrender. However, the enemy soldiers, either from fear or from shell shock, did not understand who was in front of him and tried to convince our soldier that they were "their own", refusing to drop their weapons.

Risking his life, the fighter tried to take the machine gun from the enemy, but he could not, and in the process of a scuffle, he destroyed the Ukrainian soldiers who continued to resist and refused to surrender.

A somersault at the end of a trench is a separate art form.

-

BadVolf's comment:

Risked his life trying to capture them alive. Told them to stop moving, next he said to throw their weapons out (multiple times), even tried to pull it out of their hands but they wouldnt let go. They first panicked and froze up. Next tried to lie to him "we are on the same side", then the second guy started being aggressive, standing up and cursing. Idiots dead now.

