The Dismal Swamp, a Brandon Hall Mystery

Life has drifted back to a quiet routine on the Hall’s Farm in Southern Virginia. New memories are being made, which help to cover past tragedies. However, full-time farmer, and part-time private investigator, Brandon Hall is soon drawn into a new case. This time it’s personal when the daughter of a close friend is abducted at a convention in Richmond, Virginia.



The trail leads Brandon into the depths of Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp as well as the swamp of Washington, D.C. politics. There, he must face down an unimaginable evil in a world he never knew existed.



Follow this unlikely Southern hero on another mystery where he must rely on faith, family, and friends.



*As with all of John Theo’s novels, The Dismal Swamp is devoid of foul language, and gratuitous sex scenes, but does contain the subjects of human trafficking and child abduction.