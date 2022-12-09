Lifehacking Sobriety 🇨🇴 100 days of ethical hedonism in South America's #1 vice city

In a radical lifestyle experiment and self-control challenge, I spent over three and a half months completely sober in Medellin, Colombia. In these +100 days, I experienced meteoric personal development in multiple dimensions. I also partied with some of the coolest, most interesting, and sexiest people I've ever met.The takeaway message here is that the sober life can be orders of magnitude more fun than the intoxicated life. There are a lot of references here to Colombian culture and the adventures I've had in this lovely country but anyone anywhere in the world considering a sober social life will find a lot of actionable information here.





