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사암침, 사암침법 - 비만 치료 방법 - 비과학적 양의학 131
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40 views • March 18, 2021
사암침법을 포함한 모든 침술의 황제인 정통사암침으로써 명의를 배출하는 정통사암오행침구학회에서 비만 (과체중) 치료 방법을 공개한다.
올바른 치료라면 일주일에 3kg은 감량이 되어야 하며, 비만도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 174호
자세히: http://bit.ly/3vwHcMT
https://ochim.com/사암침-사암침법-비만-치료방법-비과학적-양의학-131/
http://bit.ly/사암침-사암침법-비만-치료방법-비과학적-양의학-131
침술강의, 명의, 사암침강의, 사암침법강의, 정통사암침강의, 정통사암오행침구학회
비만, Obesity, 과체중, 대사 증후군, 복부 비만, 복강 내 내장지방, 내장지방형 비만, 체질량 지수, Body Mass Index, BMI, 생체전기저항 측정법, 다이어트 방법, 체중 조절, 체중감소, 체중관리, 체중조절, 과체중 비만,
올바른 치료라면 일주일에 3kg은 감량이 되어야 하며, 비만도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 174호
자세히: http://bit.ly/3vwHcMT
https://ochim.com/사암침-사암침법-비만-치료방법-비과학적-양의학-131/
http://bit.ly/사암침-사암침법-비만-치료방법-비과학적-양의학-131
침술강의, 명의, 사암침강의, 사암침법강의, 정통사암침강의, 정통사암오행침구학회
비만, Obesity, 과체중, 대사 증후군, 복부 비만, 복강 내 내장지방, 내장지방형 비만, 체질량 지수, Body Mass Index, BMI, 생체전기저항 측정법, 다이어트 방법, 체중 조절, 체중감소, 체중관리, 체중조절, 과체중 비만,
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