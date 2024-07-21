© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Israel & The Myth of 'Self Defense.* If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself.” Join Us (oneninetyfivenationsrising) *_Whatsapp Channel:_* https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VadypEV4Y9lvsHCSG418 _*Telegram Channel:*_ https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising _*Brighteon:*_ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oneninetyfivenationsrising