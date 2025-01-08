Reservations for Eternity You Better Call Ahead

One of my favorite places on earth is Fort Bragg California, almost all of beach B-roll at the end of my videos was filmed there, The surf, My trained Seagulls the drone shots, etc.

It takes us about 3 ½ hours to drive there from where we live so I naturally call the hotel we like to stay at and make reservations, it would be stupid not to do that?

My wife went to Idaho a few months back to visit family and she didn’t just show up at the airport, she called and reserved her flight and the rental car, and also a BNB.

Why would she do that, to have an enjoyable trip with as little frustrations as possible.

Psalm 39:4 LORD, make me to know mine end, and the measure of my days, what it is; that I may know how frail I am. Psalm 39:5 Behold, thou hast made my days as an handbreadth; and mine age is as nothing before thee: verily every man at his best state is altogether vanity.

Why is it that we as humans plan for everything, we make appointments, plan vacations, plan for our retirement, we make all the earthly plans possible?

But the most important plan ever, the absolute most important reservation ever we neglect?

We know we are going to make the trip, we know our departure date is coming, could be at any time, but still most people put it off, why?

Psalm 90:10 The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labor and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.

I’m 71 I’ll be 72 in May, I am on borrowed time, if it wasn’t for modern medicine I would have died several years ago when my Gall Bladder burst?

I not worried that my time on this earth will soon be over and I will be departing, you know why, because I called ahead and made my reservations.

I read The Bible and I believe every word, I repented and put my trust in Jesus Christ, He is at this moment building me a mansion, it will be ready when I arrive? How about you, Did you call ahead and make your reservations, your departure is coming soon?