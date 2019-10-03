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THE LARGEST INSECTS IN THE WORLD
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9 views • October 03, 2019
Meet the top 10 biggest insects in the world.
-Tarantula Hawk
-Giant Weta
-Giant Asian Mantis
-Hercules Beetle
-Titan Beetle
-Stick Insects
-Queens Alexandria Birdwing
-Atlas Moth
-Giant Cave Cockroaches
-The Giant Malaysian Katydid
Honorable mentions:
-The Japanese Giant Hornet
-Dobsonfly
-The Giant Water Bug
-Actaeon Beetle
-Tarantula Hawk
-Giant Weta
-Giant Asian Mantis
-Hercules Beetle
-Titan Beetle
-Stick Insects
-Queens Alexandria Birdwing
-Atlas Moth
-Giant Cave Cockroaches
-The Giant Malaysian Katydid
Honorable mentions:
-The Japanese Giant Hornet
-Dobsonfly
-The Giant Water Bug
-Actaeon Beetle
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