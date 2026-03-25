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Understanding Liposomal Delivery Systems
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Dr. Anna Cabeca: What is liposomal delivery and why does it make it better? Chris Shade, PhD: A liposome, first, what’s the problem? The problem is bioavailability. We have a lot of compounds that we've extracted from plants pure things like curcumin and resveratrol and quercetin, and we have all the biochemical data on the pathways that they target. But even the drug companies know how good these are for the different pathways, but the reason they don't use them is because they have poor bioavailability and you can't get them into the system. So we need some way to cheat the normal absorption and increase it.

And we have two different kinds of little fat particles that are dispersed in water. One is called a liposome, and it looks like a tiny cell, and it’s made out of the same things that the cell membrane is made out of. They're called phospholipids. In a liposome, we make this phospholipid bilayer, it’s like a little ball. Inside the ball is water. And we use that for water soluble nutrients that we’re trying to increase the bioavailability of. That liposome, when you make it small enough, doesn’t need the normal uptake mechanisms in the gut, it just diffuses right across the mucous membranes in the mouth. into capillaries around the mouth, what you swallow diffuses across the membranes in your stomach, and upper GI, and is able to deliver the payload in, at a greatly increased efficiency and a much faster speed.

09/14/2023 - Detox Unleashed: Balancing Hormones with Dr. Christopher Shade - Dr. Anna Cabeca The Girlfriend Doctor: https://youtu.be/9ItrrT0Jl_E?si=YOyWxLChIYwlhpr8

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healthnewsnutritiontruthnutrientsliposomalchristopher shadeliposomechrish shade
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