Demonic Distortion Test Richard Bruce

Demonic distortion is what I ended up calling what I believe is most if not all reptilian shapeshifter footage captures, which appears to be elements or parts of demons showing up in video. It was a key discovery to see these forms on myself that I had been seeing on others, and realizing I was not a physical shapeshifter (which I believe exist). Either way this revelation is so major it blows me away that more people are not doing it to see the demonic forms in and around them, which appear in all shapes and sizes and types, many with recognizable beast features such as the classic reptilian, to others that look like cartoon characters with huge eyes, or jaggy teeth. The key scriptural phrase is [Romans 7:18 For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh) dwelleth no good thing: for to will (sin) is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not.]





If you have never seen this do not be alarmed that Richard Bruce (me) is overly demonically possessed or afflicted. Romans 7:18 tells us that all of us, regardless of the indwelling of the spirit and belief as a Christian, have demonic entities dwelling in us. All of us. The only question is, what will you do about it? Will you realize it, or deny it?





As for me, as you can see I not only realize it, but I don’t care who hates me for it. Demons have every advantage against us, including that we cannot see them, and they afflict man with everything there is that afflict men. Some might argue it is useless, and only incurs the wrath of Satan (and it does!), but I don’t believe I was shown this to no effect.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce Truth Ministries

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos