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International ALERT MESSAGE Of Health Professionals To Governments & Citizens Of The Whole WORLD (MIRRORED)
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1402 views • February 27, 2021
International ALERT MESSAGE Of Health Professionals To Governments & Citizens Of The Whole WORLD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel United Health Professionals at:-
https://youtu.be/qRepHQkNiqw

1-Read the international alert message of more than 1,000 health professionals from different countries in : Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania, addressed to governments & citizens of the whole world :
English :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hghf...
French :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UPxy...
Other languages :
Upload the PDF file then translate it by using : https://translate.google.com
2-Share the international alert message massively.
3-Follow the United Health Professionals international collective on :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/United-Healt...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UnitedHealthPr2
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pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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