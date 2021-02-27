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International ALERT MESSAGE Of Health Professionals To Governments & Citizens Of The Whole WORLD (MIRRORED)
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1402 views • February 27, 2021
International ALERT MESSAGE Of Health Professionals To Governments & Citizens Of The Whole WORLD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel United Health Professionals at:-
https://youtu.be/qRepHQkNiqw
1-Read the international alert message of more than 1,000 health professionals from different countries in : Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania, addressed to governments & citizens of the whole world :
English :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hghf...
French :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UPxy...
Other languages :
Upload the PDF file then translate it by using : https://translate.google.com
2-Share the international alert message massively.
3-Follow the United Health Professionals international collective on :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/United-Healt...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UnitedHealthPr2
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Ya Omri Elly Raht Ahlamo
Artist
Mohammad Al Abdallah
Album
Dalali Dalali
Licensed to YouTube by
Believe A. (on behalf of Rock records), and 1 music rights societie
Mirrored from You Tube channel United Health Professionals at:-
https://youtu.be/qRepHQkNiqw
1-Read the international alert message of more than 1,000 health professionals from different countries in : Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania, addressed to governments & citizens of the whole world :
English :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hghf...
French :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UPxy...
Other languages :
Upload the PDF file then translate it by using : https://translate.google.com
2-Share the international alert message massively.
3-Follow the United Health Professionals international collective on :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/United-Healt...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UnitedHealthPr2
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Ya Omri Elly Raht Ahlamo
Artist
Mohammad Al Abdallah
Album
Dalali Dalali
Licensed to YouTube by
Believe A. (on behalf of Rock records), and 1 music rights societie
Keywords
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