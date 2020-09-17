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L'inauguration satanique du Saint-Gothard | Partie 01
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226 views • September 17, 2020
Le 1er juin 2016, le pouvoir satanique se dévoilait sans vergogne lors du spectacle donné à l'occasion de l'inauguration du tunnel du Saint-Gothard. Baphomet y est littéralement glorifié. Faut-il préciser que ceux qui adorent Satan pratiquent le sacrifice de sang ?
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Vidéo source :
https://youtu.be/I4NU0Tok1T4
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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