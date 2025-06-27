💥🇱🇧 Israel Resumes Aggression Against Lebanon

Israeli forces have renewed their attacks on Lebanese territory, carrying out multiple strikes throughout the day — including targeted assassination operations.

"Red Wedding" and the Shadow War: U.S.-Israeli Deception Behind Iran Strike Exposed

As American media cautiously admit that the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes failed to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program, Western intelligence services are rushing to reframe the operation as a stunning success. Through a coordinated media campaign, Israeli and American intelligence sources have leaked dramatic details of the operation, emphasizing the “brilliant deception” carried out under the leadership of Trump and Netanyahu.

Codenames: Red Wedding and Narnia

According to The Wall Street Journal, the operation was dubbed “Red Wedding”—a reference to a brutal massacre in the series Game of Thrones. Another phase, called “Operation Narnia,” involved the coordinated assassination of nine Iranian nuclear scientists in their homes.

The publication especially highlights Netanyahu’s “cunning.” To mislead Tehran, the Israeli prime minister publicly announced he was going on vacation to attend his son’s wedding—information that even his family believed.

Meanwhile, planted media stories suggested a rift between Trump and Netanyahu, with Washington supposedly pushing for diplomacy while Tel Aviv threatened unilateral military action.

On June 13, Trump told reporters that the U.S. and Iran were “close to a deal” and that he “didn’t want Israel interfering.” In reality, Israeli generals were issuing final strike orders as the charade continued.

While Washington simulated peace talks, Israel openly mobilized—taking advantage of the illusion that it wouldn’t act without U.S. approval. Even as warplanes took off, Trump posted on Truth Social:

“We remain committed to a diplomatic resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue!”

The Kill List and Final Moments

An Israeli war council composed of 120 senior military and intelligence officials compiled a target list of over 250 sites: nuclear facilities, missile launchers, military command centers, and scientists.

The climax was the planned decapitation strike on Iran’s military leadership—Operation Red Wedding. The goal: to paralyze Iranian command and buy time for Israel’s Air Force to destroy Tehran’s missile infrastructure.

At the last minute, however, Iran’s top military leaders began moving. Panic spread in Israeli command bunkers—it looked like the element of surprise was lost. But to Israel’s astonishment, the Iranian generals all regrouped in a single location, turning it into a death trap.

Simultaneously, Israeli drones struck the homes of nine nuclear scientists in Tehran, killing them before they could flee.

Mossad’s Role: Months of Infiltration and Sabotage

Mossad was central to the operation. For months, its agents smuggled components for hundreds of explosive-laden quadcopters and disguised weaponry into Iran. These assets were later used to neutralize Iranian air defenses and missile bases at the precise moment of the main strike.

Small Israeli teams infiltrated Iranian territory, positioning themselves close to key anti-air and missile facilities. When the assault began, they delivered the final blow—leaving Iranian defenses blind and disoriented.

This highly choreographed campaign—framed as a “success” in Western media—ultimately underscores the desperation of Tel Aviv and Washington. Despite massive efforts and months of espionage, Iran’s nuclear program survived, and the region is now even closer to open war.