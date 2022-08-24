WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 27JAN22 - Plane Lands in Antarctica

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/2N3wrNW1K44
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #150
Links to sources:
Plane Lands In Antarctica - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ag5Xl...
Crosswind Landing - https://fb.watch/azLOtTY7Kd/
Steep Takeoff - https://fb.watch/azMf_ZCmEm/
Chase Car - https://fb.watch/azOiZEz8QV/
Off-roading - https://fb.watch/azGnQDD5Wg/
Hard Landing - https://fb.watch/azGwDbk2cH/
Evacuation - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=210...
Shortest Runway In The World - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiVM0...
World's Biggest Plane - https://fb.watch/aHILF8vtzU/
Fast And Low - https://fb.watch/aHJNeWDe8j/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet