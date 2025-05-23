THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Friday 5/23/25 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP TAKES TRADE WAR TO THE EUROPEAN UNION! GLOBALIST BODY HIT WITH 50% TARIFFS WHILE TIM COOK’S APPLE COULD SOON PAY 25%

'The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,' POTUS writes.

Learn more here and share the link to this exclusive Infowars broadcast!









CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



