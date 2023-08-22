Russian Ministry of Defence released UAV footage showing a Russian aircraft detecting and destroying a U.S.-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with an AFU landing party on board in the Black Sea, east of Zmiinyi Island(Snake Island).

ℹ️The high-speed surface target actively manoeuvred and attempted to evade the fighter jet's fire, but was successfully hit by an aircraft gun.

East of the Snake Islands, around 11:00, a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft destroyed the American high-speed military boat "Willard Sea Force" with a Ukrainian Armed Forces assault group on board.

Russian Ministry of Defense.

Edid: Earlier in the night the crew of a Su-30SM aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.