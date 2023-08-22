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💥Russian Aircraft Detecting and Destroying a U.S.-made Willard Sea Force Speedboat with an AFU Landing Party on Board in the Black Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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245 views • August 22, 2023

Russian Ministry of Defence released UAV footage showing a Russian aircraft detecting and destroying a U.S.-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with an AFU landing party on board in the Black Sea, east of Zmiinyi Island(Snake Island).

ℹ️The high-speed surface target actively manoeuvred and attempted to evade the fighter jet's fire, but was successfully hit by an aircraft gun.

Cynthia, this was also posted and I'm using an image of the kind of speedboat it was.

East of the Snake Islands, around 11:00, a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft destroyed the American high-speed military boat "Willard Sea Force" with a Ukrainian Armed Forces assault group on board.

Russian Ministry of Defense.

Edid: Earlier in the night the crew of a Su-30SM aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.

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russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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