American Christian preacher exposes how far off track the US has become

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Credits to Shadow Works



The preacher is spot on 100%. “If you can get arrested for hunting and fishing without a license, but you can enter this country and remain in this country illegally, you got a country run by idiots”





If you have to get your parents' permission to go on a field trip and get an aspirin at school, but you don't have to get their permission to get an abortion, you got a country run by idiots



