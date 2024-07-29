© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/28/2024
2 Timothy 4:1-5 The Only Thing That Will Save The World
Intro: Trouble is everywhere. Confusion and chaos reigns. Satan is happy. That is not good for anyone. Israel is in danger. America is collapsing before our very eyes. We have been given the leaders we deserve in America due to our sin and due to the fact that we don’t tolerate Preaching the word of God. In these last of the last days….what should we be doing? What is the only thing that can save the world. Not talking about the earth….but the world of people?