© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥... ΣΤΙΣ 3-9-20 ΠΑΜΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ ΜΑΣ
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • August 25, 2020
Στις 3-9-2020 στις 12 το μεσημέρι ΟΛΟΙ στο Σύνταγμα
ΣΥΝΤΑΚΙΚΗ ΕΘΝΟΣΥΝΕΛΕΥΣΗ
ΠΑΜΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΙΣΩ....
ΘΕΛΟΥΜΕ ΑΜΕΣΗ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ…
Ο ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΗΣ, ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΣ, ΟΠΛΙΤΗΣ
ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΚΑΠΟΔΙΣΤΡΙΑ
https://ethnosinelefsi653200459.wordpress.com/2018/03/10/the-journey-begins/?fbclid=IwAR1qFfxOGhqKB5Hf3nnU7q7_7AF56Wku5Vdoz9b7Szd5CYS6t4YknhZHwXI
ΣΥΝΤΑΚΙΚΗ ΕΘΝΟΣΥΝΕΛΕΥΣΗ
ΠΑΜΕ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΙΣΩ....
ΘΕΛΟΥΜΕ ΑΜΕΣΗ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ…
Ο ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΗΣ, ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΣ, ΟΠΛΙΤΗΣ
ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΚΑΠΟΔΙΣΤΡΙΑ
https://ethnosinelefsi653200459.wordpress.com/2018/03/10/the-journey-begins/?fbclid=IwAR1qFfxOGhqKB5Hf3nnU7q7_7AF56Wku5Vdoz9b7Szd5CYS6t4YknhZHwXI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.