Greg Kelly - This is all we've seen of NANCY PELOSI in a week🤔🤨
117 views
AmericaTheGreat1776
Published 15 days ago |

This is all we've seen of NANCY PELOSI in a week. She's acting like her husband was just INDICTED, not as tho he's a Victim. Very WEIRD! Why aren't the doctors briefing us on Paul's "condition"- why is Nancy HIDING? Something is very "off" about this WHOLE THING. Weird!

nancypelosiwholethinginaweek

