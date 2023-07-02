The Silent Coup By Australian Councils : Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked out
All over Australia now Councils are rushing through 15 minute cities whether the people want them or not. And if any rate payers dare to turn up at a meeting and object, the councilors feign fear and move the meeting to zoom, and or call the police.
Here, two elected councilors have been kicked off their council for daring to question the roll out of smart cities.
If you are facing the same issues with your council, please get in touch at [email protected]
