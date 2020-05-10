Producer of PlanDemic response to Dr Judy Mikovits Video Banned by YouTube

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2.28M subscribers
My response to Dr Judy Mikovits Video Banned by YouTube.
Read the article: MIT Technology Review https://bit.ly/2zpqhmY
Still want to watch the interview? Visit my site https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/former-aids-scientist-calls-out-dr-faucis-medical-corruption/
Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid
Chat on Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-bet-david-3731553
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Source: https://youtu.be/CUIXYlf8euY