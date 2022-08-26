Sen. Rogers: Huge MAGA Wins in AZ, Fight Against Fraud Goes On

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Trump-backed MAGA Republicans won huge victories in Arizona primaries this month despite voting issues and massive establishment pressure, but much more remains to be done to Make America Great Again, Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at the Moment of Truth summit. These major wins should help Arizona right the ship of state, but new legislation to stop the election fraud must be approved in the upcoming legislative session. Even looking ahead, though, Americans must not forget 2020’s election fraud, which must be dealt with before America can recover. Sen. Rogers also had some ideas for voters on how to combat voting fraud in their own local elections, saying these tactics helped ensure the victories in Arizona’s recent primary. “We are the solution,” she said.
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